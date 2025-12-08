Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Champion Brigade in Courageous Channel [Image 5 of 7]

    Champion Brigade in Courageous Channel

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adalberto Felix, brigade staff duty noncommissioned officer assigned to 61st Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company, 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and 2nd Lt. Andrew Wesley, a platoon leader also assigned to 61st CBRN, man the phones at during Courageous Channel, Dec. 1, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Sfc. Felix and 2nd Lt. Wesley recorded reports on the status of families during exercise. This image was edited to add blur for operations security reasons. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

