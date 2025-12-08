Champion Brigade in Courageous Channel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adalberto Felix, brigade staff duty noncommissioned officer assigned to 61st Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company, 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and 2nd Lt. Andrew Wesley, a platoon leader also assigned to 61st CBRN, man the phones at during Courageous Channel, Dec. 1, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Sfc. Felix and 2nd Lt. Wesley recorded reports on the status of families during exercise. This image was edited to add blur for operations security reasons. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)