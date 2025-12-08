Champion Brigade in Courageous Channel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Elissa Ortiz, a choc leader assigned to Alpha Company, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, escorts noncombatant role players onto a bus during Courage Channel, Dec. 3, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Ortiz kept accountability of the evacuees assigned to her bus. This image was edited to add blur for operations security reasons. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)