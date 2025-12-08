Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Champion Brigade in Courageous Channel [Image 4 of 7]

    Champion Brigade in Courageous Channel

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Elissa Ortiz, a choc leader assigned to Alpha Company, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, escorts noncombatant role players onto a bus during Courage Channel, Dec. 3, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Ortiz kept accountability of the evacuees assigned to her bus. This image was edited to add blur for operations security reasons. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 21:51
    Photo ID: 9430196
    VIRIN: 251203-A-BF020-1008
    Resolution: 5047x3135
    Size: 9.62 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Champion Brigade in Courageous Channel [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Courageous Channel

