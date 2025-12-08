Guam Chamber of Commerce toy drop-off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Robert Catching, senior enlisted leader, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, greets visitors as they visit the Guam Chamber of Commerce to drop off toys for the 2025 Toys for Tots toy drive, Hagåtña, Guam, Dec. 5, 2025. The Marines with MCB Camp Blaz in participation and coordination with the Guam Chamber of Commerce collect new unwrapped toys for distribution to children in the local area and neighboring Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)