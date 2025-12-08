Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Chamber of Commerce toy drop-off

    HAGåTñA, GUAM

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Robert Catching, senior enlisted leader, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, greets visitors as they visit the Guam Chamber of Commerce to drop off toys for the 2025 Toys for Tots toy drive, Hagåtña, Guam, Dec. 5, 2025. The Marines with MCB Camp Blaz in participation and coordination with the Guam Chamber of Commerce collect new unwrapped toys for distribution to children in the local area and neighboring Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)

    Toys for Tots
    Christmas
    Chamber of Commerce
    Holidays
    MCB Camp Blaz
    USMC

