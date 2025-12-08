92nd SFS hosts Tactical Response Team tryouts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Andrew Sansburn, 92nd Security Forces Squadron defender, practices room clearing procedures as part of Tactical Response Team tryouts at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Dec. 5, 2025. The tryout consisted of multiple stress inducing exercises where Airmen were tested on their composure and ability to complete tasks such as clearing a building, challenging enemies and physical fitness drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)