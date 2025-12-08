Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pharmacy Services During the Lapse in Government Appropriations [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pharmacy Services During the Lapse in Government Appropriations

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy Specialist Sgt. William Dobbin helps process prescription medications Oct. 21. During the lapse in government appropriations, Munson Army Health Center’s Pharmacy remained fully operational and continued to process and fill new prescriptions and refills for all eligible beneficiaries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 11:15
    Photo ID: 9428497
    VIRIN: 251021-O-OT285-9065
    Resolution: 4087x3270
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pharmacy Services During the Lapse in Government Appropriations [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Munson Makes a Difference: Leveraging Partnerships
    Pharmacy Services During the Lapse in Government Appropriations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    DHA
    Pharmacy Specialist
    Pharmacy
    lapse in appropriation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download