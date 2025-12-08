Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy Specialist Sgt. William Dobbin helps process prescription medications Oct. 21. During the lapse in government appropriations, Munson Army Health Center’s Pharmacy remained fully operational and continued to process and fill new prescriptions and refills for all eligible beneficiaries.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 11:15
|Photo ID:
|9428497
|VIRIN:
|251021-O-OT285-9065
|Resolution:
|4087x3270
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pharmacy Services During the Lapse in Government Appropriations [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS