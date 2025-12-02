U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground command team honors World War II-era Bushmasters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson (center) and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Holthus (right) participated in annual memorial ceremony honoring the Bushmasters on December 6, 2025. The event at Yuma, Arizona’s Desert Lawn Cemetery honors the Soldiers of the 158th Regimental Combat Team who earned international acclaim for their tenacity in jungle combat in the Pacific Theater of World War II.



Following the ceremony, Nelson and Holthus participated in the customary Company L honorary roll call.