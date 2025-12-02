Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground command team honors World War II-era Bushmasters

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground command team honors World War II-era Bushmasters

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson (center) and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Holthus (right) participated in annual memorial ceremony honoring the Bushmasters on December 6, 2025. The event at Yuma, Arizona’s Desert Lawn Cemetery honors the Soldiers of the 158th Regimental Combat Team who earned international acclaim for their tenacity in jungle combat in the Pacific Theater of World War II.

    Following the ceremony, Nelson and Holthus participated in the customary Company L honorary roll call.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 09:38
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
