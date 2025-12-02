Supporting our Fort Lee community this holiday season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This weekend, our community came together to serve over 400 service members and family members across two holiday events.

The Fort Lee Commissary hosted the Holiday Bag Distribution for families in need and the Single Soldiers Breakfast — both focused on lifting spirits, easing burdens and reminding our service members and families that they are never alone during the holidays.

From early-morning meal prep to distributing holiday bags filled with care, this effort showcased what makes our community strong: people taking care of people.

Thank you to the Family Support Center volunteers, AAFES workers, our generous vendors and industry partners and other volunteers from across the community who stepped up to support these events.

Your compassion and commitment ensured our single Soldiers felt appreciated and our families were supported heading into the holiday season.