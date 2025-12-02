Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting our Fort Lee community this holiday season

    Supporting our Fort Lee community this holiday season

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    This weekend, our community came together to serve over 400 service members and family members across two holiday events.
    The Fort Lee Commissary hosted the Holiday Bag Distribution for families in need and the Single Soldiers Breakfast — both focused on lifting spirits, easing burdens and reminding our service members and families that they are never alone during the holidays.
    From early-morning meal prep to distributing holiday bags filled with care, this effort showcased what makes our community strong: people taking care of people.
    Thank you to the Family Support Center volunteers, AAFES workers, our generous vendors and industry partners and other volunteers from across the community who stepped up to support these events.
    Your compassion and commitment ensured our single Soldiers felt appreciated and our families were supported heading into the holiday season.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 09:51
    Photo ID: 9428223
    VIRIN: 251122-A-RO653-8087
    Resolution: 5455x3637
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Supporting our Fort Lee community this holiday season, by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DeCA
    Audie Murphy Club
    Fort Lee
    Commissary
    Fort Lee News 2025

