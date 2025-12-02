Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Royal Malaysian Navy EOD Engage in a Demolition Range at CARAT 2025 [Image 3 of 11]

    U.S. and Royal Malaysian Navy EOD Engage in a Demolition Range at CARAT 2025

    MALAYSIA

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chief Rick Hernandez, left, a team leader with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 prepares to detonate a charge during a demolition range for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 08:20
    Photo ID: 9428134
    VIRIN: 251208-M-FO238-1154
    Resolution: 8256x5160
    Size: 8.2 MB
    Location: MY
    Demolition Range
    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    CARAT 2025
    EOD

