U.S. and Royal Malaysian Navy EOD Engage in a Demolition Range at CARAT 2025

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 and Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians prepare a demolition range during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)