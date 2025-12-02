Flying Beyond Limits: My Supersonic Incentive Flight in a T-38 Talon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adisen Smith, 633d Air Base Wing public affairs journeyman, prepares for takeoff in a T-38 Talon at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 4, 2025. Smith was recognized for her exemptional performance and got the chance to get a flight in a T-38 Talon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer)