Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flying Beyond Limits: My Supersonic Incentive Flight in a T-38 Talon

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Flying Beyond Limits: My Supersonic Incentive Flight in a T-38 Talon

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adisen Smith, 633d Air Base Wing public affairs journeyman, prepares for takeoff in a T-38 Talon at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 4, 2025. Smith was recognized for her exemptional performance and got the chance to get a flight in a T-38 Talon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 07:45
    Photo ID: 9428089
    VIRIN: 251104-F-ES095-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying Beyond Limits: My Supersonic Incentive Flight in a T-38 Talon, by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download