Flying Beyond Limits: My Supersonic Incentive Flight in a T-38 Talon

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adisen Smith, 633d Air Base Wing public affairs journeyman, prepares for takeoff in a T-38 Talon at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 4, 2025. Smith was recognized for her exemptional performance and got the chance to get a flight in a T-38 Talon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 07:45
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
