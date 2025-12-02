332nd ECES lights the way

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gregory Curry, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical journeyman, plugs in an upgraded lighting system to a transponder on a runway in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. Designed to cut through the region’s frequent dust and haze, the upgraded lights offer stronger, adjustable visibility for all airfield traffic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)