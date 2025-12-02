Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd ECES lights the way [Image 5 of 6]

    332nd ECES lights the way

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Landon, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical journeyman, left, checks the battery power of a runway lighting system with Senior Airman Kyle Deboious, 332nd ECES electrical journeyman, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. The new LED lights are energy-efficient, safer to use, and powered by 120-volt outlets, simplifying installation and upkeep. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    Runway
    AFCENT
    innovation
    332nd ECES
    Airfield
    CENTCOM
    Civil Engineers

