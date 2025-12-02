332nd ECES lights the way

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Landon, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical journeyman, left, checks the battery power of a runway lighting system with Senior Airman Kyle Deboious, 332nd ECES electrical journeyman, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2025. The new LED lights are energy-efficient, safer to use, and powered by 120-volt outlets, simplifying installation and upkeep. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)