USS Cincinnati, KD Lekiu Conduct Small Boat Operations

Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) conducts small boat operations and a personnel transfer with Royal Malaysian Navy Lekiu-class guided-missile frigate KD Lekiu (FFG 30) during the sea phase of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 in the Strait of Malacca, Dec. 8, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Joseph Tolentino)