The Polish Army band plays Christmas music during a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at Swietoszow, Poland, Dec. 5, 2025. Ceremonies such as these strengthen community bonds and provide deployed Soldiers with holiday cheer and shared connection. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jude Vogel)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 04:59
|Photo ID:
|9427918
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-UY468-4866
|Resolution:
|5734x3823
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|SWIETOSZOW, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Poland Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.