    Poland Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Poland Tree Lighting Ceremony

    SWIETOSZOW, POLAND

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Jude Vogel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Santa sits in front of the Christmas tree for photos during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Swietoszow, Poland, Dec. 5, 2025. The ceremony builds ties with the local community through tradition by bringing a taste of home for Soldiers overseas. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jude Vogel)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 04:59
    Photo ID: 9427917
    VIRIN: 251205-A-UY468-7274
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: SWIETOSZOW, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Poland Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    DFMWR
    TreeLighting
    StrongerTogether
    USAGPoland

