35th FW and JASDF Leaders Gather for Thanksgiving Meal at Misawa

Cupcakes sit on a table during the Thanksgiving Holiday Meal at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 27, 2025. By serving the holiday meal in person, 35th Fighter Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force 3rd Air Wing leaders used the tradition as a way to give thanks and to give back to the Airmen and families who support the mission every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)