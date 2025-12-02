35th FW and JASDF Leaders Gather for Thanksgiving Meal at Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A “Happy Thanksgiving” sign is displayed during the Thanksgiving Holiday Meal at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 27, 2025. The joint participation of the 35th Fighter Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force 3rd Air Wing leaders highlighted the enduring partnership at Misawa and the shared traditions that strengthen the base’s culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)