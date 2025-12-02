35th FW and JASDF Leaders Gather for Thanksgiving Meal at Misawa

35th Fighter Wing (FW) and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) 3rd Air Wing leaders pose for a photo during the Thanksgiving Holiday Meal at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 27, 2025. The joint participation of the 35th FW and JASDF 3rd Air Wing leaders highlighted the enduring partnership at Misawa and the shared traditions that strengthen the base’s culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 01:54
|Photo ID:
|9427726
|VIRIN:
|251127-F-NU460-1188
|Resolution:
|7716x5144
|Size:
|15.06 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
