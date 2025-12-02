35th FW and JASDF Leaders Gather for Thanksgiving Meal at Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, serves food during the Thanksgiving Holiday Meal at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 27, 2025. The event brought together leaders from the 35th FW and Japan Air Self-Defense Force 3rd Air Wing to serve food to Airmen and families, strengthening the shared culture and partnership that define life at Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)