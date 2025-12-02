35th FW and JASDF Leaders Gather for Thanksgiving Meal at Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Hoyt, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) deputy commander, serves food during the Thanksgiving Holiday Meal at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 27, 2025. By serving the holiday meal in person, 35th FW and Japan Air Self-Defense Force 3rd Air Wing leaders used the tradition as a way to give thanks and to give back to the Airmen and families who support the mission every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)