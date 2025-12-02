Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69)Departs Busan [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Milius (DDG 69)Departs Busan

    BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Capt. Neil Gabriel, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, departs the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), off of the coast of Busan, Korea, Nov. 9, 2025. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

