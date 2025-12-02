USS Milius (DDG 69) Departs Busan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Neil Gabriel, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, departs the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), off of the coast of Busan, Korea, Nov. 9, 2025. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)