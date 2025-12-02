USS Milius (DDG 69) Departs Busan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MH-60S helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 lands aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) off the coast of Busan, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2025. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)