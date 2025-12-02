Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Greeted by ROKN

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Greeted by ROKN

    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Steven Terjesen, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), right, Cmdr. Graham Van Hook, executive officer of Milius, left, greet Republic of Korea Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kyung-min Jang and Ensign Sang-jin Lee on a pier at the Republic of Korea Naval Base Busan, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2025. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 22:15
    Photo ID: 9427521
    VIRIN: 251105-N-MR862-1087
    Resolution: 5346x3501
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Greeted by ROKN, by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROKN
    DDG 69
    Milius
    Allies and Partners
    Sailor
    Two Turning Two Burning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download