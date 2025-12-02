USS Milius (DDG 69) Greeted by ROKN

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Steven Terjesen, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), right, Cmdr. Graham Van Hook, executive officer of Milius, left, greet Republic of Korea Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kyung-min Jang and Ensign Sang-jin Lee on a pier at the Republic of Korea Naval Base Busan, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2025. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)