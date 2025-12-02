NMCB 133 Builds New Security Fence and Access Road

SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 1, 2025) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kenneth Wang, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, builds a security fence at the Polaris Point access road project in Santa Rita, Guam, Dec. 1, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 22:51
|Photo ID:
|9427518
|VIRIN:
|251201-N-JN495-2029
|Resolution:
|2319x3478
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
