    Master Sergeant Efrem Swoope retires after 35 years of service [Image 9 of 9]

    Master Sergeant Efrem Swoope retires after 35 years of service

    MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    Master Sgt. Efrem Swoope, retention office manager at the 179th Cyberspace Wing in Mansfield, Ohio, is honored during his retirement ceremony at the 179th Cyberspace Wing, Dec. 7, 2025. Swoope joined the Army in 1990, spending several years active duty before eventually transitioning to the Air National Guard in Mansfield, Ohio. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Location: MANSFIELD, OHIO, US
    Ohio Air National Guard
    mansfleid
    ohio

