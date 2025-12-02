Master Sergeant Efrem Swoope retires after 35 years of service

Master Sgt. Efrem Swoope, retention office manager at the 179th Cyberspace Wing in Mansfield, Ohio, is honored during his retirement ceremony at the 179th Cyberspace Wing, Dec. 7, 2025. Swoope joined the Army in 1990, spending several years active duty before eventually transitioning to the Air National Guard in Mansfield, Ohio. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade)
