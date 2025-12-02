Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Utah Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Utah Memorial Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – National Park Service Ranger Stan Cindrity rings a bell in remembrance of the crew of the USS Utah as Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen, master of ceremonies, recites the names of the crew during the USS Utah Memorial Sunset Ceremony on Ford Island, Dec. 6, 2025. The ceremony honors the loss of the USS Utah and 58 crew members after the ship was hit by torpedoes during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. The USS Utah was the first ship torpedoed in the attack on the Pacific Fleet and sank 12 minutes later. All 2,403 personnel who died in the Pearl Harbor attacks are being honored at ceremonies held on Ford Island and the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Dec. 6-8, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 16:40
    Photo ID: 9426990
    VIRIN: 251206-N-PW030-1113
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Utah Memorial Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Sunset ceremony
    USS Utah
    memorial
    U.S. Navy

