USS Utah Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Capt. Samuel White, commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, speaks to guests in attendance during the USS Utah Memorial Sunset Ceremony on Ford Island, Dec. 6, 2025. The ceremony honors the loss of the USS Utah and 58 crew members after the ship was hit by torpedoes during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. The USS Utah was the first ship torpedoed in the attack on the Pacific Fleet and sank 12 minutes later. All 2,403 personnel who died in the Pearl Harbor attacks are being honored at ceremonies held on Ford Island and the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, Dec. 6-8, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)