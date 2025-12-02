124FW PA Portrait

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan, a public affairs craftsman assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, poses for an environmental portrait during a training assignment at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Dec. 7, 2025. The Idaho Air National Guard’s public affairs team routinely conducts portrait and documentation training to strengthen visual storytelling and support the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 16:18
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    public affairs

