    MSG leads the way with CBRN training [Image 6 of 6]

    MSG leads the way with CBRN training

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen are instructed on the importance of properly fitted gear during CBRN (Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear) training on Dec. 7, 2025 at Ebbing Air Force Base, Ark. Airmen must display proficiency in CBRN procedures to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Cox)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 16:10
    Photo ID: 9426968
    VIRIN: 251207-Z-PK233-1011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSG leads the way with CBRN training [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

