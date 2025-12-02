MSG leads the way with CBRN training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen are instructed on the importance of properly fitted gear during CBRN (Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear) training on Dec. 7, 2025 at Ebbing Air Force Base, Ark. Airmen must display proficiency in CBRN procedures to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Cox)