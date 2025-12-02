Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Downs Retires

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Downs Retires

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ariana Freeman 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Downs stands at attention during her retirement ceremony at Scott Air FOrce Base, Illinois, Dec. 7th, 2025. Amanda celebrated over 20 years of dedicated military service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 16:13
    Photo ID: 9426965
    VIRIN: 251207-Z-EB774-1011
    Resolution: 1996x3000
    Size: 563.75 KB
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Downs Retires, by TSgt Ariana Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download