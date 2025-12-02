Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment Return Home [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment Return Home

    ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kristel Cordero 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Soldier from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, reunites with their loved ones in Rockford, Ill., Dec. 6th, 2025. During the deployment, Soldiers trained alongside numerous partners and conducted security forces and base defense operations in seven countries in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 15:17
    Photo ID: 9426847
    VIRIN: 251206-A-AL194-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment Return Home [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kristel Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment Return Home
    Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment Return Home
    Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment Return Home
    Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment Return Home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download