Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment Return Home

A Soldier from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, reunites with their loved ones in Rockford, Ill., Dec. 6th, 2025. During the deployment, Soldiers trained alongside numerous partners and conducted security forces and base defense operations in seven countries in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.