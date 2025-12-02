Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing and their families took home free hams during the holiday celebration event on Dec. 7, 2025 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base. The hams were donated by FISH, anonprofit organization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 14:49
|Photo ID:
|9426836
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-SP486-1019
|Resolution:
|5305x3530
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen take home donated hams [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.