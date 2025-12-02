Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Air Support Operations Squadron welcomes new commander

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Lt. Col. Shawn Bearinger (right) assumes command of the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron during a change of command ceremony in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Dec. 7, 2025. Lt. Col. Bearinger says, “This is likely the culmination of my career … it’s definitely the greatest honor I’ll ever receive.” (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 14:23
    Photo ID: 9426803
    VIRIN: 160123-Z-MI146-1036
    Resolution: 3432x2746
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, 148th Air Support Operations Squadron welcomes new commander, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

