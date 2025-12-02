Lt. Col. Shawn Bearinger (right) assumes command of the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron during a change of command ceremony in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Dec. 7, 2025. Lt. Col. Bearinger says, “This is likely the culmination of my career … it’s definitely the greatest honor I’ll ever receive.” (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9426803
|VIRIN:
|160123-Z-MI146-1036
|Resolution:
|3432x2746
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 148th Air Support Operations Squadron welcomes new commander, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
