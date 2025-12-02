148th Air Support Operations Squadron welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Shawn Bearinger (right) assumes command of the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron during a change of command ceremony in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Dec. 7, 2025. Lt. Col. Bearinger says, “This is likely the culmination of my career … it’s definitely the greatest honor I’ll ever receive.” (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)