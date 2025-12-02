117 ARW Chiefs serve up holiday lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Robinson, 117th Civil Engineer Squadron facility manager, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Jarrell, 117th Intelligence Squadron operations superintendent, serve the holiday lunch during the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s December Unit Training Assembly on Dec. 6, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The mission of the 117 ARW is to deliver worldwide aerial refueling, combat support, and intelligence in support of national defense and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)