117 ARW Chiefs serve up holiday lunch

Chief master sergeants from different units within the 117th Air Refueling Wing serve the holiday lunch during the 117 ARW’s December Unit Training Assembly on Dec. 6, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The mission of the 117 ARW is to deliver worldwide aerial refueling, combat support, and intelligence in support of national defense and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)