117 ARW Chiefs serve up holiday lunch

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Cook, 117th Air Refueling Wing command chief, serves the holiday lunch during the 117 ARW’s December Unit Training Assembly on Dec. 6, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The mission of the 117 ARW is to deliver worldwide aerial refueling, combat support, and intelligence in support of national defense and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)