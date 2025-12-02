117 ARW Chiefs serve up holiday lunch

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Powell, 117th Maintenance Squadron quality assurance superintendent, serves the holiday lunch alongside other chief master sergeants during the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s December Unit Training Assembly on Dec. 6, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The mission of the 117 ARW is to deliver worldwide aerial refueling, combat support, and intelligence in support of national defense and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

