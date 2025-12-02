HHC 1889th Regional Support Group Soldier Assists Kids to Wrestle with Life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sergeant Stevn C. Henke, a Soldier with Montana’s 1889th Regional Support Group (RSG) Headquarters and Headquarters Company, also serves his community as a volunteer Assistant Coach with the Butte Wrestling Club. An honor he has held for five years now. SSG Henke is a Butte local who got into this wonderful community program when his children became members. As time went on, he saw the benefits of the organization to his kids and decided to become a volunteer coach. He said, “this is a great opportunity to develop children within our community who are strong and resilient.”



The Butte Wrestling Club (Silver Bow Amateur Wrestling Association) has been a staple of the Montana wrestling community for over 50 years. It is a non-profit organization that strives to provide opportunity to all youth in our community and beyond and looks to inspire work ethic, structure, mental fortitude and gratitude as invaluable tools that can be earned through the oldest and greatest sport in the world for the Butte area children.



Serving one’s community is a cherished and time honored tradition for all Citizen Soldiers; however, SSG Henke’s dedication to his community is proven by his 17 years of military service and shines through the light of the children’s lives he affects on an almost daily basis. He wants to leave the future better off for the next generation and this philosophy is how he approaches everything in this great contest of life, whether it is on the wrestling mat, in a military environment, or the streets of Butte, MT.