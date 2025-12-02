Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New command senior enlisted leader for Minnesota National Guard [Image 14 of 14]

    New command senior enlisted leader for Minnesota National Guard

    SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson transfers responsibility as the state command senior enlisted leader for the Minnesota National Guard to Command Sgt. Jason Rost during a change of responsibility ceremony, at the Cedar Street armory in Saint Paul, Dec. 6, 2025. As the State Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Rost will advise the Adjutant General and communicate the commander’s directives to the enlisted service members. He will also serve as the senior representative for enlisted concerns. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 13:11
    Photo ID: 9426675
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-QH553-2007
    Resolution: 6639x4426
    Size: 18.26 MB
    Location: SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    This work, New command senior enlisted leader for Minnesota National Guard [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    National Guard
    Airmen
    Minnesota

