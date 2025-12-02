New command senior enlisted leader for Minnesota National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson transfers responsibility as the state command senior enlisted leader for the Minnesota National Guard to Command Sgt. Jason Rost during a change of responsibility ceremony, at the Cedar Street armory in Saint Paul, Dec. 6, 2025. As the State Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Rost will advise the Adjutant General and communicate the commander’s directives to the enlisted service members. He will also serve as the senior representative for enlisted concerns. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen)