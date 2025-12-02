New command senior enlisted leader for Minnesota National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost, the Minnesota National Guard’s command senior enlisted leader addresses the audience during ceremony for the change of responsibility of the state command senior enlisted leader of the Minnesota National Guard, at the Cedar Street armory in Saint Paul, Dec. 6, 2025. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson transferred responsibilities to Rost. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)