New command senior enlisted leader for Minnesota National Guard

The Minnesota National Guard’s Adjutant General, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, addresses the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony for the state command senior enlisted leader of the Minnesota National Guard, at the Cedar Street armory in Saint Paul, Dec. 6, 2025. During the ceremony, Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson transferred responsibilities to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)