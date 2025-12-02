Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193rd SOW Deputy Commander Retirement Ceremony

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Col. Eric McKissick, right, former deputy commander of the 193rd Special Operations Wing, retired during a ceremony at the 193rd SOW in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 6, 2025. McKissick provided mission-ready Airmen and ensured the Wing's readiness to support the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)

