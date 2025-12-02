193rd SOW Deputy Commander Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Eric McKissick, right, former deputy commander of the 193rd Special Operations Wing, retired during a ceremony at the 193rd SOW in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 6, 2025. McKissick provided mission-ready Airmen and ensured the Wing's readiness to support the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)