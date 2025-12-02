193rd Special Operations Mission Support Group welcomes new commander

Lt Col. Lee Dewald assumes command of the 193rd Special Operations Mission Support Group during a change of command ceremony in Middletown, Pa., Dec. 5, 2025. The 193rd SOMSG is responsible for the mission-enabling support functions of civil engineering, logistics, security and personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)
