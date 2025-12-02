New Command Chief at 193rd SOW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Judy (right), 193rd Special Operations Wing command chief, accepts the wing guidon from Col. Robert Noren, 193rd SOW commander, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the 193rd SOW in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Dec. 6, 2025. Judy previously served as the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader.

“The Wing is very fortunate to have such a selfless leader in this vital position,” said Col. Noren. “I eagerly look forward to working with him.”

The Wing command chief represents all Airmen assigned to the 193rd SOW and advises commanders at every level on all enlisted issues. Judy assumes responsibility from retired Chief Master Sgt. Robert Smith, who served for 38 years in the U.S. Air Force and Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)