U.S. and Royal Malaysian Navy Bands Perform Together at CARAT Malaysia 2025

U.S. Navy Sailors with the U.S. 7th Fleet Band perform during a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 concert at the Lumut Waterfront in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 6, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 07:28
|Photo ID:
|9426320
|VIRIN:
|251206-M-FO238-1360
|Resolution:
|7892x4439
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
