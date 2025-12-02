Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Royal Malaysian Navy Bands Perform Together at CARAT Malaysia 2025 [Image 6 of 12]

    U.S. and Royal Malaysian Navy Bands Perform Together at CARAT Malaysia 2025

    MALAYSIA

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    U.S. Navy Sailors with the U.S. 7th Fleet Band perform during a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 concert at the Lumut Waterfront in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 6, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 07:28
    Photo ID: 9426316
    VIRIN: 251206-M-FO238-1303
    Resolution: 5846x4517
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: MY
    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    CARAT 2025
    Band
    U.S. 7th Fleet

