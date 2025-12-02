Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA Marines, Royal Malaysian Armed Forces Begin Problem Framing during Staff Exercise as part of CARAT Malaysia 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    MRF-SEA Marines, Royal Malaysian Armed Forces Begin Problem Framing during Staff Exercise as part of CARAT Malaysia 2025

    LUMUT NAVAL BASE, MALAYSIA

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Lt. Muhammad Anwar Ibrahim, a submarine officer assigned to Kapal Diraja Katsuri, discusses the current situation of a problem framing brief during a staff training exercise (STAFFEX) as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 6, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    CARAT 2025
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA25

