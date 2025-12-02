Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Competitors at the 55th Winston P. Wilson and 35th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships conduct day and night zero and truing at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, Dec. 6, 2025. Zero Day provides teams an opportunity to verify rifle zero, confirm ballistic data, and prepare their weapon systems before the start of competitive events. The annual match brings together National Guard, joint service, and international sniper teams to test advanced marksmanship and fieldcraft skills in a demanding, combat-focused environment. (National Guard Photo by Cadet Jenna D'Orazio)